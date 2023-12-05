Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on December 28th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

UNP opened at $233.84 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

