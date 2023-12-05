Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVE. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

