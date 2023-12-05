US Solar Fund (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of USF stock opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.62. US Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.40.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.