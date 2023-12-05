VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 541.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

