Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

