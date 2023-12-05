Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.