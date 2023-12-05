Vp plc (VP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on January 10th

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VP Stock Up 3.7 %

VP stock opened at GBX 632.50 ($7.99) on Tuesday. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 568.37. The stock has a market cap of £253.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,090.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

