Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Watsco were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $396.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average of $363.71. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $406.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

