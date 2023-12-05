Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $753,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

