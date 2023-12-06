11,573 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

