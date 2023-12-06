14,484 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

