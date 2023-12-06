18,326 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

