18,447 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

