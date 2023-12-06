2,590 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

