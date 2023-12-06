30,819 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 98,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,970,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 606.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,610 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

