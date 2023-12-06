3,248 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.71.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

