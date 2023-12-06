34,595 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetIQ by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PetIQ stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $517.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $277.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About PetIQ

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

