46,079 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PLXS opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $793,280. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

