853 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.