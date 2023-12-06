AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

