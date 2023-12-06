Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.