Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 135.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ARE opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,949,000 after buying an additional 345,079 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

