Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

