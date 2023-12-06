Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,066 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 366,745 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

