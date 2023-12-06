Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

