Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Tenable Stock Up 0.8 %

TENB stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

