Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $2,159,737. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

