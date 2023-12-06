Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Lennar by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $84.51 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.