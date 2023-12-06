Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

