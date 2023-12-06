Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CWST stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.