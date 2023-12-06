Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $367,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

