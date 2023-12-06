Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

