Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $401,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

