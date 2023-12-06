Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

