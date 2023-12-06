Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Livent by 100.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $222,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $45,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

