Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

