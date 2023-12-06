Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,853 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,971.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,236 shares of company stock worth $4,562,345 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
