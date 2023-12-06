Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

