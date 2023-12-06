Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

