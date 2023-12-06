Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,996,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.