Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $71.69

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

