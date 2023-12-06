Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Asana by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Asana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asana by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

