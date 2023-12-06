AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,166 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.8 %

AN stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

