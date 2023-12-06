Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 146.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 156.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.