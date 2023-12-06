Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 143,042 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,042 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 140,161 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 311,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atomera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

