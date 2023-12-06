Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,240 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE KAI opened at $265.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $272.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day moving average of $223.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,250 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $147,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

