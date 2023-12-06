Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

