Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

IRM stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.