Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

