Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 693.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Matson by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

